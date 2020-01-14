Best of Houston® 2020: Best Sandwich

Best Sandwich: First Friday Lobster Roll at Bernie's Burger Bus

Lobster really should be a specialty item. It's expensive. It's delicate. And we don't live in New England. Bernie's gets it with their first Friday lobster menu, loaded with options which include one of the best lobster rolls you'll ever eat. It's massive and packed with chunks of delicate meat. Seasoned lightly and perfectly, it's worth the wait for the once-a-month special occasion.

Multiple Locations

713-867-8600

berniesburgerbus.com

Readers' Choice: Local Foods

Multiple Locations

houstonlocalfoods.com