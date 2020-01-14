 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

First Friday Lobster Rolls at Bernie's Burger Bus are worth the wait.EXPAND
First Friday Lobster Rolls at Bernie's Burger Bus are worth the wait.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Sandwich

Houston Press | January 14, 2020 | 5:00am
Best Sandwich: First Friday Lobster Roll at Bernie's Burger Bus

Lobster really should be a specialty item. It's expensive. It's delicate. And we don't live in New England. Bernie's gets it with their first Friday lobster menu, loaded with options which include one of the best lobster rolls you'll ever eat. It's massive and packed with chunks of delicate meat. Seasoned lightly and perfectly, it's worth the wait for the once-a-month special occasion.

Multiple Locations
713-867-8600
berniesburgerbus.com

Readers' Choice: Local Foods
Multiple Locations
houstonlocalfoods.com

 
