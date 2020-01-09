Best of Houston® 2020: Best Seafood

Best Seafood: 1751 Sea and Bar

Seafood restaurants for the most part are the same old, same old, but from the minute 1751 Sea and Bar opened, it was clear that they aspired to something more. More importantly, with Lyle Bento and J.D. Woodward in charge of culinary, it was going to be fun. Just take their seafood charcuterie board for example. Where else in Houston can you find this? The answer: Nowhere but here.

There are the usual suspects, such as seafood towers and oyster platters. But at 1751, you also get lobster spring rolls, uni pasta, scallop chawanmushi Japanese custard and so much more, from crudos to seafood stews and Thai hot pot. Honestly, we haven’t had this much fun dining at a seafood joint in ages. Their gin-centric bar menu is excellent too.

191 Heights, Houston

832-831-9820

1751houston.com



Readers' Choice: Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Multiple Locations

1-877-277-2748

pappadeaux.com