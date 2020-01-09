 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Hyper-fresh specialty crudo at 1751 Sea and Bar.EXPAND
Hyper-fresh specialty crudo at 1751 Sea and Bar.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Seafood

Houston Press | January 9, 2020 | 5:00am
Best Seafood: 1751 Sea and Bar

Seafood restaurants for the most part are the same old, same old, but from the minute 1751 Sea and Bar opened, it was clear that they aspired to something more. More importantly, with Lyle Bento and J.D. Woodward in charge of culinary, it was going to be fun. Just take their seafood charcuterie board for example. Where else in Houston can you find this? The answer: Nowhere but here.

There are the usual suspects, such as seafood towers and oyster platters. But at 1751, you also get lobster spring rolls, uni pasta, scallop chawanmushi Japanese custard and so much more, from crudos to seafood stews and Thai hot pot. Honestly, we haven’t had this much fun dining at a seafood joint in ages. Their gin-centric bar menu is excellent too.

191 Heights, Houston
832-831-9820
1751houston.com

Readers' Choice: Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
Multiple Locations
1-877-277-2748
pappadeaux.com

 
