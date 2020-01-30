Best of Houston® 2020: Best Service

Best Service: Tony’s

The country at large has been experiencing a service shortage for the past several years now, and Houston is no different. With so many new restaurants opening, and a small pool of servers, you’ll often see your favorite server or manager from one restaurant appear at a newer one a few months or weeks later. At Tony’s, however, from the back of the house to the front of the house, people stay. Many of the servers have been there forever, which translates into a heightened fine dining service experience.

No one interrupts your meal to ask you if you need more water — your glass is kept full throughout the night as if by magic. Ladies get their chairs pulled out when they are seated, and every little thing that you need, be it an extra fork or menu, is handled with a discreet efficiency. That Tony’s specializes in table-side everything also makes the dining experience a memorable one. When you see the signature salt-crusted snapper broken down at the table side, watch chef Austin Waiter work the duck press, or get that extra drizzle of demi-glace over your filet, it makes you feel that much more special — and isn’t that the mark of good service after all?

3755 Richmond, Houston

713-622-6778

tonyshouston.com



