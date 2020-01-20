 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Wanna Bao's soup dumplings are piping hot, flavorful soup-y perfection.EXPAND
Wanna Bao's soup dumplings are piping hot, flavorful soup-y perfection.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Soup Dumplings

Houston Press | January 20, 2020 | 5:30am
AA

Best Soup Dumplings: Wanna Bao

How do you measure the greatness of a xiao long bao soup dumpling? The dumpling wrapper should be hand rolled and made fresh. It should be as thin as possible, but elastic enough to hold the goodness inside without breaking when you lift it. The filling should include a flavorful packet of pork submerged in a good amount of soup. Everything should be made to order and steamed to the perfect doneness, arriving at the table so piping hot that you might scald your tongue on the liquid inside if you try to eat it too quickly. On all fronts, Wanna Bao, the Midtown Chinese restaurant by first-time restaurateurs and former petroleum engineers Dean and Grace Dee, delivers, so just make sure you order enough to satisfy the table. One order comes with just six perfectly formed dumplings, so plan accordingly.

2708 Bagby, Houston
832-623-7265
facebook.com/WannaBaoBistro

Readers' Choice: Wanna Bao

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >