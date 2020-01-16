Best of Houston® 2020: Best Tapas

Best Tapas: MAD

Reservations are hard to come by, and it’ll cost you a pretty penny, but no place in Houston is doing anything close to the tapas that the chefs, under the direction of Luis Roger, are doing at MAD. Whimsical and fun, you can build your own tapas tasting menu with bites such as the brioche con trufas (brioche with truffles), empanadillas de cochinillo (suckling pig empanadas), or the classic croquetas de jamon (ham croquettes). But then you’ve got modern tapas like the spherified olives, the nidos crispy potato nests, or the MAD tomato, which really isn’t a tomato at all. Like the name, it gets to be a little mad at times, but that’s how tapas should be enjoyed after all. Order a lot, taste a little, have a glass of sangria or one of the signature gin and tonics, and as they say in Spain, “Olé!”

4444 Westheimer, Houston

281-888-2770

madhouston.com