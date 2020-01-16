 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Spherified olives are among the modern tapas you can order at MAD.EXPAND
Spherified olives are among the modern tapas you can order at MAD.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Tapas

Houston Press | January 16, 2020 | 5:30am
Best Tapas: MAD

Reservations are hard to come by, and it’ll cost you a pretty penny, but no place in Houston is doing anything close to the tapas that the chefs, under the direction of Luis Roger, are doing at MAD. Whimsical and fun, you can build your own tapas tasting menu with bites such as the brioche con trufas (brioche with truffles), empanadillas de cochinillo (suckling pig empanadas), or the classic croquetas de jamon (ham croquettes). But then you’ve got modern tapas like the spherified olives, the nidos crispy potato nests, or the MAD tomato, which really isn’t a tomato at all. Like the name, it gets to be a little mad at times, but that’s how tapas should be enjoyed after all. Order a lot, taste a little, have a glass of sangria or one of the signature gin and tonics, and as they say in Spain, “Olé!”

4444 Westheimer, Houston
281-888-2770
madhouston.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

