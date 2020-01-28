 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
El Tiempo Cantina never fails to impress.
Photo by Kate McLean
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Tex-Mex

Houston Press | January 28, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Tex-Mex: El Tiempo Cantina

Admit it. Great-Aunt Janet comes to town and wants to get down on some dope Tex-Mex, where do you take her? Exactly. El Tiempo Cantina continues to make the magic happen night after night. Appetites perk moments upon entering as the sound of roasting meats sizzling on cast-iron and the scent of fresh-pressed tortillas fills the air. Step one: Get tequila in your body as fast as possible via a “margarita.” Step two: Fill up on chips, salsa, and queso. Step three: Order another “margarita” and enchiladas or quesadillas or crispy tacos or literally anything – it’s all so good.

Pro tip: When ordering fajitas be sure to drizzle that warm garlic butter all over like it’s a birthday party at the retirement home.

2814 Navigation, Houston
713-222-6800
eltiempocantina.com

Readers' Choice: El Tiempo Cantina

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

