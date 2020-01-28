Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Tex-Mex

Best Tex-Mex: El Tiempo Cantina

Admit it. Great-Aunt Janet comes to town and wants to get down on some dope Tex-Mex, where do you take her? Exactly. El Tiempo Cantina continues to make the magic happen night after night. Appetites perk moments upon entering as the sound of roasting meats sizzling on cast-iron and the scent of fresh-pressed tortillas fills the air. Step one: Get tequila in your body as fast as possible via a “margarita.” Step two: Fill up on chips, salsa, and queso. Step three: Order another “margarita” and enchiladas or quesadillas or crispy tacos or literally anything – it’s all so good.

Pro tip: When ordering fajitas be sure to drizzle that warm garlic butter all over like it’s a birthday party at the retirement home.

2814 Navigation, Houston

713-222-6800

eltiempocantina.com



Readers' Choice: El Tiempo Cantina