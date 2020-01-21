 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Asia Market Thai Lao Food breathes new life into your day.
Asia Market Thai Lao Food breathes new life into your day.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Thai Food

Houston Press | January 21, 2020 | 5:00am
Best Thai Food: Asia Market Thai Lao Food

Asia Market Thai Lao Food brings traditional Thai recipes to life in more ways than one. Definitely try one of several curries on offer—the Panang is bang-bang. And the Tom Yum soup available to be served with a variety of proteins is an absolute corpse reviver. Per usual, spice level is offered in levels mild to raging volcano. And be sure to get down on those cheese rolls like an Alpha Chi Omega at her first Fiji formal. Whether dining in or taking out, Asia Market gets the job done right.

3620 North Main, Houston
832-968-4559
asiamarketthailaofoods.com

Readers' Choice: Thai Spice
Multiple Locations
thaispice.com

 
