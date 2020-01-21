Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Thai Food

Best Thai Food: Asia Market Thai Lao Food

Asia Market Thai Lao Food brings traditional Thai recipes to life in more ways than one. Definitely try one of several curries on offer—the Panang is bang-bang. And the Tom Yum soup available to be served with a variety of proteins is an absolute corpse reviver. Per usual, spice level is offered in levels mild to raging volcano. And be sure to get down on those cheese rolls like an Alpha Chi Omega at her first Fiji formal. Whether dining in or taking out, Asia Market gets the job done right.

3620 North Main, Houston

832-968-4559

asiamarketthailaofoods.com



Readers' Choice: Thai Spice

Multiple Locations

thaispice.com