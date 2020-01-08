 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Like a vegan— feels so good inside.
Like a vegan— feels so good inside.
Photo by Erika Kwee

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Vegan

Houston Press | January 8, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Best Vegan: Verdine

For years, Chef Stephanie Hoban has been delivering creative and tasty vegan cuisine to Houstonians via her uber-popular food truck Ripe Cuisine. Now in brick-and-mortar form, Verdine provides the same delicious product in a sleek new setting with locally produced beer and biodynamic wine to pair.

The slow-smoked jackfruit carnitas, the Bistro Burger, the Southern Gent Po Boy with cornmeal battered cauliflower and oyster mushrooms—clean substitutes to the crave-able vehicles Houstonians ache for. The Coconut Tofu Broccoli Bowl and Ancient Grains Salad are popular too. Whether it’s one meal a week or you’re a full-blown 24/7 vegan, Verdine delivers on flavor every time.

449 West 19th, Houston
713-876-4768
eatverdine.com

 
