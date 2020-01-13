Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

Best Vegetarian: Vibrant

Marfa meets Joshua Tree meets Vogue photo shoot as sweeping windows usher pure, unadulterated sunlight into the space at Vibrant. Walking in and that healthy feeling washes over, as if the clean, contemporary design serves as a precursor to the nutritionally satisfying meal ahead. The best part about visiting a restaurant where the menu is 60 percent vegetarian, (with most dishes that can be modified to be vegetarian), is that there are wholesome options to not eat vegetarian—like adding a roasted chicken breast from Three Sisters Farms. The operation is devoid of gluten, dairy, and refined sugar and the bread, yogurt, nut-cheese and nut-milks are all made in-house. With baked offerings originally designed by Karen Man, Vibrant is in full bloom under executive chef and assistant general manager, Patti Delgado.

Za’atar Socca, a chickpea flatbread topped with eggplant, caramelized onions, pine nut dukkah and sunflower seed ricotta—savory goodness. The Greens + Grain Bowl with sprouted quinoa, broccolini, macadamia-cashew cheese and earthy fennel pollen dressing— both are home-runs, both totally vegetarian, and both could be topped with roasted chicken, salmon flakes, or a fried egg. And be sure to scoop an in-depth astrology card by the door on the way out. A trip to Vibrant makes guests feel just that.

1931 Fairview, Houston

832-409-6423

wearevibrant.com



Readers' Choice: Local Foods

Multiple Locations

houstonlocalfoods.com