 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
General Manager Adele Corrigan leads the pack of talented staff behind the bar.
General Manager Adele Corrigan leads the pack of talented staff behind the bar.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Wine Bar

Houston Press | January 29, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Best Wine Bar: 13 Celsius

For Houstonians, 13 Celsius has come to embody all the things we desire in an enoteca. Ambiance. A killer wine list. Friendly, educated staff with excellent service. Salumi sliced thin to order. And that one-of-a-kind scent of sweet, malt-sugar wafting from the fortune cookie factory across the street.

Naturally luminated in the daytime and flicker-lit by night, 13 has snacks for gorging and snacks for sexy nibbling — because he still doesn't know the real you. The staff will gladly issue tastes and half-pours which make for more sampling of the by-the-glass menu. And what a by-the-glass menu it is: Italy and France are covered as there’s always a few back pocket varietals you’ve been dying to try. The “I want a big Cab” person will be happy here too.

Fortified and aromatized wines like Vermouth, Sherry, Port, and Madeira all have a home on the list, and speaking of, those interior courtyard walls — let’s hope we never live to see them tell our secrets. Attendance is recommended at frequent wine dinners, educational tastings, and happy hours.

3000 Caroline, Houston
713-529-8466
13celsius.com

Readers' Choice: 13 Celsius

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >