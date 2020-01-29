Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Wine Bar

Best Wine Bar: 13 Celsius
For Houstonians, 13 Celsius has come to embody all the things we desire in an enoteca. Ambiance. A killer wine list. Friendly, educated staff with excellent service. Salumi sliced thin to order. And that one-of-a-kind scent of sweet, malt-sugar wafting from the fortune cookie factory across the street.
Naturally luminated in the daytime and flicker-lit by night, 13 has snacks for gorging and snacks for sexy nibbling — because he still doesn't know the real you. The staff will gladly issue tastes and half-pours which make for more sampling of the by-the-glass menu. And what a by-the-glass menu it is: Italy and France are covered as there’s always a few back pocket varietals you’ve been dying to try. The “I want a big Cab” person will be happy here too.
Fortified and aromatized wines like Vermouth, Sherry, Port, and Madeira all have a home on the list, and speaking of, those interior courtyard walls — let’s hope we never live to see them tell our secrets. Attendance is recommended at frequent wine dinners, educational tastings, and happy hours.
3000 Caroline, Houston
713-529-8466
13celsius.com
