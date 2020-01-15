Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Wine List

Best Wine List: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
With an Avengers-like crew—half of which have earned Advanced or Masters certificates from the Court of Master Sommeliers—and first access to hardly allocated bottles, the wine program at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse packs major heat. Scanning the list, there is Burgundy and Bordeaux abound, but also bottles from places like Jura to pique the curiosity of those out to try something off the beaten path. And the stemware. Gorgeously thin Zalto, the signature vessel for serving world-class quality, comes in all shapes and sizes. The wine program at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse has been nationally recognized several times and, in fact, its downtown location was just presented with the 2019 Wine Spectator Grand Award. Oh, and while you’re there get a ribeye—broiled crisp, cooked to perfection.
