 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Just look at them.
Just look at them.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Wings

Houston Press | January 2, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

Best Wings: Pluckers Wing Bar

Oh, Pluckers Wing Bar doesn’t play. Yes, they have a plethora of sauces to choose from—like the sweet and tangy Goldrush BBQ, or the spicy garlic Vampire Killer, or Korean BBQ Gochujang, or even Dr. Pepper. Can you get 100 wingies at a time? Sure, easily. Is there beer and sports available? Yep, yep. Pluckers is open until 2 a.m. on the weekends—that is most excellent.

But where Pluckers excels above and beyond other wing experiences is in the quality of meat. It’s a handsome wing all right–plump, juicy, crisp. Try the dry rub version tossed in butter to experience the best wings in Houston in full glory.

1400 Shepherd, Houston
713-864-9464
pluckers.com

Readers' Choice: Pluckers Wing Bar

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >