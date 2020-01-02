Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Wings

Best Wings: Pluckers Wing Bar

Oh, Pluckers Wing Bar doesn’t play. Yes, they have a plethora of sauces to choose from—like the sweet and tangy Goldrush BBQ, or the spicy garlic Vampire Killer, or Korean BBQ Gochujang, or even Dr. Pepper. Can you get 100 wingies at a time? Sure, easily. Is there beer and sports available? Yep, yep. Pluckers is open until 2 a.m. on the weekends—that is most excellent.

But where Pluckers excels above and beyond other wing experiences is in the quality of meat. It’s a handsome wing all right–plump, juicy, crisp. Try the dry rub version tossed in butter to experience the best wings in Houston in full glory.

1400 Shepherd, Houston

713-864-9464

pluckers.com



Readers' Choice: Pluckers Wing Bar