Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Barbecue

September 2, 2021 4:00AM

Pitmaster Quy Hoang makes a mean brisket at Blood Bros. BBQ.
Pitmaster Quy Hoang makes a mean brisket at Blood Bros. BBQ.
Best Barbecue: Blood Bros. BBQ

If you’re going to make a Houston BBQ bucket list, you best make sure the Blood Bros. are a part of it. What started as pop-up ‘q from brothers Robin and Terry Wong and best friend Quy Hoang has turned into one of the most exciting barbecue revolutions in the city. At their brick and mortar, the Blood Bros. take inspiration from their Chinese and Vietnamese heritage to put out Asian-Tex creations from hoisin brisket burnt end buns to smoked char siu banh mi. There is something new (and wholly Houston) on the menu all the time, so you’ll have to stop in on the regular. Just be ready to have your mind blown every damn time.

5425 Bellaire
713-664-7776
bloodbrosbbq.com
