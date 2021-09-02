Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Barbecue

Pitmaster Quy Hoang makes a mean brisket at Blood Bros. BBQ. Photo by Mai Pham

If you’re going to make a Houston BBQ bucket list, you best make sure the Blood Bros. are a part of it. What started as pop-up ‘q from brothers Robin and Terry Wong and best friend Quy Hoang has turned into one of the most exciting barbecue revolutions in the city. At their brick and mortar, the Blood Bros. take inspiration from their Chinese and Vietnamese heritage to put out Asian-Tex creations frombrisket burnt end buns to smoked. There is something new (and wholly Houston) on the menu all the time, so you’ll have to stop in on the regular. Just be ready to have your mind blown every damn time.