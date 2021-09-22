Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Breakfast - Midtown

After the year we’ve all had, it’s nice to have a little creature comfort to rely on, and Harry’s provides just that. The local standby has been dishing out one of Midtown’s best breakfasts for decades, and after undergoing a facelift a few years back (one that included adding booze to the menu), it’s better than ever today. Visit for endless cups of house drip alongside a stable of diner-style eye-openers — stacks of Texas-sized hotcakes, classic breakfast plates with fried eggs, sausage, and crispy hash browns; and the famous “pancake omelet,” in which a meaty, cheesy breakfast scramble gets wrapped up in a pancake blanket. There are global offerings from Greek omelets toand, too.713-528-0198