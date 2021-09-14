Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Breakfast - Montrose

click to enlarge No matter the platter, there's always room for a pancake on the side. Photo by Schaefer Edwards

If you’re looking for classic American breakfast staples in what feels like a time machine set for the 1950s, look no further than the original Avalon Diner on Westheimer. Since it first opened in 1938 (then a dual drug store and restaurant-slash-soda fountain), Avalon Diner has been cranking out all the breakfast classics: crispy hash browns, sizzling bacon and pork sausage, fluffy pancakes and perfectly cooked eggs, no matter the style. This classic diner also offers a few well-done Tex-Mex breakfast staples (the migas plate is a hit), and the always friendly staff will keep your coffee cup full and a grin on your face. On busy weekends you might have to hang tight for a few minutes until a booth opens up, but it’s well worth the wait for a breakfast that’ll make you feel like you’ve been transported to theof yore.