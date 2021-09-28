Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Brewery

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us

It’s called 8th Wonder, but the east downtown brewery didn’t hesitate to reveal the ninth, tenth and ongoing wonders it had in store for the world. From the start, it’s brewed interesting craft beers like a Vietnamese coffee porter or a banana-nosed German Hefeweizen, then gave those tasty selections Houston-centric names (Rocket Fuel and Weisstheimer, respectively). It’s rolled out special beer collaborations with H-town’s own Bun B, Slim Thug and Paul Wall (Brew GK, Bo$$ Beer and People’s Champ, respectively). Already ensconced in the beer brewing process, 8th Wonder saw distillation as a natural evolution to its brand and opened a distillery across the street to give the city’s spirits enthusiasts homegrown vodka, gin, rum and whiskey options.All of these tastes are enjoyed on the brewery’s massive grounds, which feature one of the city’s premier food trucks in Eatsie Boys and ample bench seating for gatherings of friends and families seven days a week. There’s plenty to tease the senses beyond the palate here, including David Adickes’ gargantuan Beatles sculptures, a portrait of Houston hip hop hero DJ Screw literally fashioned from screws or maybe just the Astros or Dynamo game on its TV screens. And, frequently, the ears are also treated to live music here by some of Houston’s best bands.Looking for its next feat of awe, the brewery recently unveiled Wonder Water, a spiked herbal seltzer infused with Delta-8 THC, a naturally occurring compound found in hemp. It’s crisp and refreshing and drinkers have reported chill effects from the low-grade cannabinoid in its mix. Just like its namesake of sorts, 8th Wonder Brewery keeps striving to make innovation and daring synonymous with all things Houston.713-581-2337