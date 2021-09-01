Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Brunch - Montrose

click to enlarge
Best Brunch - Montrose: Bludorn
One of Houston's best restaurants began brunch service this year, and it's something you won't want to miss.
Photo by Caroline Fontenot
When one of the city’s buzziest restaurants starts offering brunch, you visit it at brunch. Such is the case with chef Aaron Bludorn’s namesake restaurant, a stunner that has taken Houston by storm since opening at summer’s end in 2020. Consider a Sunday brunch reservation and you can dive into things like “oysters everyway” (raw, fried, roasted and topped with all the goodies); egg Benedicts accompanied by crab cakes, smoked salmon, and spinach and artichoke Béarnaise; and decadent treats from shareable cinnamon buns to a brioche doughnut with foie gras and Bing cherry. Pretty much everything is excellent here, including the world-class service.
807 Taft Street
713-999-0146
bludornrestaurant.com