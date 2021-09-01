Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Brunch - Montrose

September 1, 2021 4:00AM

One of Houston's best restaurants began brunch service this year, and it's something you won't want to miss.
Best Brunch - Montrose: Bludorn

When one of the city’s buzziest restaurants starts offering brunch, you visit it at brunch. Such is the case with chef Aaron Bludorn’s namesake restaurant, a stunner that has taken Houston by storm since opening at summer’s end in 2020. Consider a Sunday brunch reservation and you can dive into things like “oysters everyway” (raw, fried, roasted and topped with all the goodies); egg Benedicts accompanied by crab cakes, smoked salmon, and spinach and artichoke Béarnaise; and decadent treats from shareable cinnamon buns to a brioche doughnut with foie gras and Bing cherry. Pretty much everything is excellent here, including the world-class service.

807 Taft Street
713-999-0146
bludornrestaurant.com
