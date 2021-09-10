Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Deep Dish Pizza

click to enlarge Just look at those cheesy, crispy edges. Photo by Darren Lafferty (White Beard Photography)

Originally known for its pillowy-soft, Neapolitan-style pies, this local pizza pro moved into the Detroit territory (and a thinner, crisper New York style) a few years back...and it's safe to say things haven’t been the same since. Now you’ll need to dine with a crew so you can try all the styles, but it’s the deep dish Detroit style we care about, here. Cheese-crusted and double-fired in a blue steel pan to ensure the dough achieves that enviable, cheesy burnt end crust, the Detroit pies come topped with more brick cheese and your choice of toppings, with the house tomato sauce drizzled on top take things to the next level. Traditionalists will want the cupping pepperoni-loaded Motown, but the ricotta and ghost pepper sausage-topped Vesuvius is equally as badass. Find the Detroit-style pies at both the Montrose and Memorial locations.832-742-5200713-485-0530