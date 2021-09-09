Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Food Hall

September 9, 2021 4:30AM

Kokoro is one of the main vendors inside Bravery Chef Hall Photo by Mai Pham
Best Food Hall: Bravery Chef Hall

Food halls are popping up all over Houston these days, and while all of them offer something exciting, Bravery Chef Hall in downtown Houston stands tall among the rest. The concept itself is unique: Where other food halls might use popular chains or offer second locations of already exiting restaurant concepts, each of Bravery's vendors are local chefs with their own chef's counters.

Current food vendors include The Blind Goat, offering contemporary Vietnamese cuisine by "Masterchef: Season 3" winner and blind chef Christine Ha; BOH Pasta & Pizza, offering fresh pasta and Roman pizza by chef Ben McPherson; Kokoro, a high end sushi concept by sushi chef partners Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee; Margaux's Oyster Bar and Margaux Button Crepes and Sweets by chef/owner Choey Dang; and Ixim, offering regional Mexican cuisine by chef Tim Reading and partner Jonathan Gallardo, the owner/mixologist behind Bravery's outdoor cocktail bar, Secret Garden HTX. Tying everything together is the Bravery Wine Bar, where you'll find 30 wines on tap and a 100-bottle list, along with coffee and pastry shop The Italian Job.

409 Travis, Suite a, Houston
713-909-0691
braverychefhall.com
