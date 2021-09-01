Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best French Fries

September 1, 2021 4:30AM

The duck fat french fries at A'Bouzy are phenomenal.
Photo by Mai Pham
Best French Fries: A'Bouzy

Shawn Virene has always loved nibbling on french fries while sipping Champagne. So when he opened A'Bouzy, his Champagne-focused restaurant in River Oaks, he told his chef that he wanted fries that could be a feature item on their own, and together, he and his chef experimented until they came up with something that they knew would be a hit. Entitled "Pommes Frites" (the French word for fries), the thin-cut fries are made of Idaho potatoes deep fried in duck fat. Amazingly crisp on the outside yet pillowy soft in the middle, the fries stay crisp even when cooled. Served with a side of aioli for dipping, the combination of crisp potato and garlicky creaminess is like a match made in heaven. Priced at just $6 an order, they are also an incredible bargain. Available for lunch, brunch and dinner, order the fries with a bottle of Champagne, join in the staff chorus of "A'Bouzy!" when the cork pops, and as they say in France, "Bon Appétit!"


2300 Westheimer, Houston
713-722-6899
abouzy.com

