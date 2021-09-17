Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Greek Restaurant

September 17, 2021 4:30AM

The classic lamb and beef gyro is the "sandwich" that put Niko Niko's on the map.
Best Greek Restaurant: Niko Niko’s
What more can be said about Montrose stalwart Niko Niko’s at this point? After serving up authentic Greek classics and their own twists on a smattering of American classics for over three decades, the Fetokakis family’s restaurant is nothing short of a Houston institution. Whether you’re looking for a classic gyro with tender lamb and beef with killer tzatziki on some of the best pita in town, lovingly grilled kebobs with a few dolmades for good measure, or the always satisfying burger and fries (the slightly-sweet bun is heavenly), Niko Niko’s never fails to impress.

The Niko Niko’s empire has expanded over the years with a gyro stand in Market Square Park and another restaurant up in Spring Branch, but the original location on Montrose will always have a special place in our hearts (and stomachs).

2520 Montrose
713-528-4976
nikonikos.com
