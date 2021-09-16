Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Italian

September 16, 2021 4:00AM

Ostia's Italian and Mediterranean-kissed spread is one you won't want to miss.
Ostia's Italian and Mediterranean-kissed spread is one you won't want to miss. Photo by Jenn Duncan
click to enlarge Ostia's Italian and Mediterranean-kissed spread is one you won't want to miss. - PHOTO BY JENN DUNCAN
Ostia's Italian and Mediterranean-kissed spread is one you won't want to miss.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
Best Italian: Ostia

Native Houstonian chef Travis McShane spent time at NYC’s famed Barbuto and Adele's in Nashville before returning home, and he is very much welcome to stay here now. At his beautiful neighborhood spot, McShane takes a seasonal approach to rustic Italian and Mediterranean fare. Start with salumis, crusty scratchmade bruschetta, and salads hit with things like beet, hazelnut, and stracciatella; then share large plates from bucatini carbonara and NY strip romesco to the house specialty, a lemony on-the-bone- roast chicken with bright salsa verde. If it’s date night, you’ll want to score a seat on the lush outdoor terrace to up the romance factor.

2050 Dunlavy
713-324-9288
ostiahou.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation