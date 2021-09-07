Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Italian Bakery

September 7, 2021 4:00AM

The Italian pastry selection at La Sicilia Italian Bakery & Cafe is second to none.
The Italian pastry selection at La Sicilia Italian Bakery & Cafe is second to none. Photo by Erika Kwee
The Italian pastry selection at La Sicilia Italian Bakery & Cafe is second to none. - PHOTO BY ERIKA KWEE
The Italian pastry selection at La Sicilia Italian Bakery & Cafe is second to none.
Photo by Erika Kwee
Best Italian Bakery: La Sicilia Italian Bakery & Cafe

Helming from the tiny town of Sciacca on the southwestern coast of Sicily, pastry chef Diego Chiarello shares the love of his hometown at this lower Westheimer bakery and cafe. Gorgeously layered sfogliatella (think of it like an Italian croissant), Neapolitan struffoli (deep fried honey balls), freshly fried bomboloni (Italian doughnuts) and colossal, filled-to-order cannoli are just some of the musts in the pastry case. Pop in to see what treats are available that day, and enjoy them alongside espresso as you transport yourself straight to the Italian coast.

515 Westheimer, Suite C
713-636-2900
lasiciliausa.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation