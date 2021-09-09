Support Us

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Late Night

September 9, 2021 4:00AM

FM's signature burger will send you off to sweet, sweet dreams.
Best Late Night: FM Kitchen & Bar

With institutions like Katz’s, BB’s Cafe, and the late Theo’s, the corner of Westheimer and Montrose has always been a bastion of late night hangs. This year, it added another night owl into the mix, with the addition of FM Kitchen & Bar. Darker and moodier than its predecessor, the Montrose locale offers a new Late Night Menu (Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.), with features from the signature FM Burger and chorizo-loaded queso to craveable nighttime specials like birria tacos. Tack on $8 late-night only Ranchwaters and Salty Dogs for good measure. You can find a Late Night Menu at the Shepherd location, as well.

907 Westheimer
832-509-5233
fmkitchenandbar.com
