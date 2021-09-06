Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Mocktail List

click to enlarge
Best Mocktail List: Yi Peng Thai Dining
Mocktails at Yi Peng Thai Dining are picturesque and delicious.
Photo by Mai Pham
Despite the growing consumer demand for mocktails and specialty "zero proof" drinks that contain no alcohol, most restaurants still only offer alcohol free beverages as an afterthought. Not so at chef Jett and Jura Hurapan's Yi Peng Thai Dining
in Memorial City's CITYCENTRE, where diners are presented with both a cocktail and a mocktail menu when they sit down. There's the Yi Peng Sunrise, made with cantaloupe juice and coconut water, shaken and strained into a coupe glass, and garnished with a melon ball and lime slice.
Another fun creation is the Smiling Buddha, which comes in a clear glass mug with diced cucumber bits suspended in a fizzy mix of lime juice and club soda; or the Coco Pom, a play on a mojito that's made with pomegranate juice and coconut water. In total, there are six mocktails from which you can choose, each beautifully crafted order. The fact that you can enjoy one while feasting on some of the best Thai food in the city is an added bonus.
798 Sorella, Suite 125, Houston
832-623-7846
yipengthaidining.com