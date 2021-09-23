Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Pandemic Food/Drink Idea

September 23, 2021 4:00AM

Drinks to-go during a global pandemic just made sense. Photo by Schaefer Edwards
Best Pandemic Food/Drink Idea - Alcohol To-Go

When the pandemic arrived and lockdowns began in earnest, restaurants and bars were hit particularly hard. So too were those who liked to get a tasty alcoholic beverage without having to make it (entirely) on their own. Fortunately, Texas produced a solution by allowing restaurants and bars (that serve food) to sell to-go alcohol. For many, the simple pleasure of a frozen margarita from their favorite Tex-Mex place soothed the fears of the pandemic just a little bit. The success of this "how did we not think of this before" concept is now permanent thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott signing it into law in May of this year. Now, about those blue laws ...
