Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Pizza - Thin Crust

click to enlarge Meet the bar pie of your dreams at Tiny Champions. Photo by Brooke Viggiano

Fans of classic bar pies will love the wafer-thin, wonderfully crisp pizzas at this EaDo hangout, a younger sibling to Nancy’s. There’s a mashup of veggies, pastas, and ice cream to make your way through, but you’ll want to make sure you get yourself some of that pizza. The kitchen sources the freshest, most quality ingredients to ensure each bite is more delightful than the next, starting with the naturally leavened pizza dough and continuing to the pie’s selection of toppings — summer corn and pickled green tomato, fennel and(Tuscan salami), local kale and chard with ricotta cream. Don’t forget to add the “saucy bois,” house dips and drizzles that range from hot sauce and fancy ranch to salami XO.713-485-5329