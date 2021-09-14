Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Seafood

September 14, 2021 4:00AM

The gorgeous oysters at Pier 6 are as fresh as they come. Photo by Sabrina Miskelly
Best Best Seafood: Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

Down on over in San Leon just off Galveston and Trinity Bays sits the oyster house you never knew you needed. It’s where executive chef Joe Cervantez — a Brennan’s alum tapped by owner and second-generation oysterman Raz Halili of San Leon’s globally renowned Prestige Oysters — offers a hyper local oyster experience, plus some incredible, Gulf-influenced seafood to go along with it. Definitely start with some freshly shucked oysters by the dozen and half-dozen, raw and served with all the proper accoutrements, or hot off the grill and bubbling with things like crab gratin, cheesy breadcrumbs and habanero butter. Then dig into mains from redfish chimichurri and cornmeal-crusted snapper to grouper in coconut sauce. Slurp. Rinse. Repeat.

113 6th, San Leon
281-339-1515
pier6seafood.com
