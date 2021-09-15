Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Service

click to enlarge The sushi bar at Uchi Houston in Montrose Photo by Mai Pham

Good restaurant service is an art that can take years to perfect. There's an intuitiveness about how it's delivered — the way in which a service person connects with you, interacts with you, takes your order and attends to your needs. At, the staff have perfected this art. Not only are the service staff all extremely well trained and knowledgeable in the the restaurant's menu and offerings, but they somehow manage to convey that they care. Need help choosing what to order? The staff know the menu inside out and can help you order according to your specific budget and tastes.Upon presentation of each dish, your server will describe it succinctly, with as little or detailed an explanation as you need. The staff also work as a team, helping each other out and stepping in whenever they notice something that needs to be taken care of. Best of all, they know intuitively whento interrupt your meal, offering an elevated, seamless service experience that is friendly and welcoming, detailed yet unfussy whether you're a frequent visitor, first timer, or there to enjoy their incredibly priced daily Sake Social Hour.713-522-4808