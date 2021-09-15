Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Service

September 15, 2021 4:30AM

The sushi bar at Uchi Houston in Montrose
The sushi bar at Uchi Houston in Montrose Photo by Mai Pham
click to enlarge The sushi bar at Uchi Houston in Montrose - PHOTO BY MAI PHAM
The sushi bar at Uchi Houston in Montrose
Photo by Mai Pham
Best Service: Uchi

Good restaurant service is an art that can take years to perfect. There's an intuitiveness about how it's delivered — the way in which a service person connects with you, interacts with you, takes your order and attends to your needs. At Uchi, the staff have perfected this art. Not only are the service staff all extremely well trained and knowledgeable in the the restaurant's menu and offerings, but they somehow manage to convey that they care. Need help choosing what to order? The staff know the menu inside out and can help you order according to your specific budget and tastes.

Upon presentation of each dish, your server will describe it succinctly, with as little or detailed an explanation as you need. The staff also work as a team, helping each other out and stepping in whenever they notice something that needs to be taken care of. Best of all, they know intuitively when not to interrupt your meal, offering an elevated, seamless service experience that is friendly and welcoming, detailed yet unfussy whether you're a frequent visitor, first timer, or there to enjoy their incredibly priced daily Sake Social Hour.

904 Westheimer Suite A, Houston
713-522-4808
uchihouston.com

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us



Check out the Readers' Choice neighborhood selections for best places to eat and drink at the micro level.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation