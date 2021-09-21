Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Soup Dumplings

September 21, 2021 4:30AM

Wanna Bao's soup dumplings are perfection.
Wanna Bao's soup dumplings are perfection. Mai Pham
Best Soup Dumplings: Wanna Bao

A regional specialty from Shanghai, soup dumplings, or xiaolongbao, are a difficult delicacy to master. First, the dumping skin needs to be prepared fresh and rolled by hand until paper thin. Then, the dumpling itself must be made quickly — the filling placed on the just-rolled skin and then closed by a series of pleats that results in a perfectly shaped round dumpling. Prepared and steamed to order, the soup dumplings must be served at the table steaming hot with all the juice trapped inside.

This is what happens at Wanna Bao in Midtown. Owner Dean Dee, whose parents own One Dragon Restaurant in Chinatown, learned the art of making soup dumplings from his father, then innovated to come up with his own recipe. The results are delicious. Served six to an order and presented in a bamboo steaming basket with small pair of tongs, the paper thin dumpling wrappers are delicate but elastic, the soup plentiful and flavorful, the moist pork filling seasoned to perfection so that each package is just a joy to eat.

2708 Bagby, Houston
832-623-7265
facebook.com/WannaBaoBistro

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation