Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Taco

September 7, 2021 4:30AM

Nothing beats a poolside Cuban Taco.
click to enlarge Nothing beats a poolside Cuban Taco. - PHOTO BY SCHAEFER EDWARDS
Best Taco: El Rey

El Rey has multiple outposts across the greater Houston metroplex, but our favorite location of the Cuban-Mexican fusion is the one right on the corner of Shepherd and Washington. While their Cuban sandwich and torta selections are top-notch, it’s El Rey’s tacos that will keep you coming back for more. The classic white fish taco with cool, crunchy slaw is always refreshing, and the savory ropa vieja beef taco never disappoints. But the restaurant’s standout taco offering is the Cuban Taco — a perfect fusion of Mexican and Cuban flavors that pairs your choice of beef or chicken fajita with black beans, perfectly semi-sweet plantains and a dollop of sour cream.

910 Shepherd
713-802-9145
elreytaqueria.com
