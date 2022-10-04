Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue Chicken

We understand why barbecue lovers treat a good brisket like a sculpture by Rodin. Smoking a brisket is arduous and takes skill. Ruin it and you’re left with a useless block of stone. But, we’d argue it’s at least as an impressive feat of culinary art when the humble chicken is elevated to masterpiece status. If the Mona Lisa was a chicken, it would be lovingly housed at Gatlin’s BBQ for art aficionados everywhere to enjoy.In no way does this mean there aren’t strokes of brilliance in the Oak Forest restaurant’s acclaimed brisket, but its smoked chicken is truly inspired. Pitmaster extraordinaire Greg Gatlin’s take on yardbird isn’t overwrought with wayward brushstrokes or clashing hues. It’s masterfully seasoned for taste and taste alone, not to cover any flaws. The skin’s auburn tone and texture are perfect. Bite into any of the thoughtfully butchered cuts and the skin remains in place, complementing the meat, which is moist and imbued to the bone with oak smoked goodness. Art should make one think, it ought to shake up one’s beliefs. When you eat the barbecued chicken at Gatlin’s you’ll question why you haven’t shown the humble chicken more love all the times you’ve stepped up to place your order.713-869-4227