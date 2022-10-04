Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2022

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue Chicken

October 4, 2022 4:00AM

Gatlin's BBQ: where the Mona Lisa is a chicken
Gatlin's BBQ: where the Mona Lisa is a chicken Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Barbecue Chicken: Gatlin's BBQ

We understand why barbecue lovers treat a good brisket like a sculpture by Rodin. Smoking a brisket is arduous and takes skill. Ruin it and you’re left with a useless block of stone. But, we’d argue it’s at least as an impressive feat of culinary art when the humble chicken is elevated to masterpiece status. If the Mona Lisa was a chicken, it would be lovingly housed at Gatlin’s BBQ for art aficionados everywhere to enjoy.

In no way does this mean there aren’t strokes of brilliance in the Oak Forest restaurant’s acclaimed brisket, but its smoked chicken is truly inspired. Pitmaster extraordinaire Greg Gatlin’s take on yardbird isn’t overwrought with wayward brushstrokes or clashing hues. It’s masterfully seasoned for taste and taste alone, not to cover any flaws. The skin’s auburn tone and texture are perfect. Bite into any of the thoughtfully butchered cuts and the skin remains in place, complementing the meat, which is moist and imbued to the bone with oak smoked goodness. Art should make one think, it ought to shake up one’s beliefs. When you eat the barbecued chicken at Gatlin’s you’ll question why you haven’t shown the humble chicken more love all the times you’ve stepped up to place your order.

3510 Ella, Houston
713-869-4227
gatlinsbbq.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 33-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation