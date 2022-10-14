Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Beer List

Craft beer drinkers are like the geeks who collect Mickey Mantle rookie cards or mint condition Batman action figures (in unopened, original packaging, of course). We want quality, but quantity is imperative. Like any good collector, we want options, interesting choices to sift through to find something rare and valuable to the palate. That’s the appeal of D&Q The Beer Station, the store you’d spend hours within if beers were comics or coins.The space is unassuming, maybe a U-Tote-M or Circle K in a former, less interesting life. The Montrose store offers high-end, hard to find and limited-release suds, shelves and shelves of brews you’re unlikely to spot on menus at restaurants or even craft beer bars around town. Beer Advocate, an online gathering spot where beer collectors nerd out, rates it 4.5 of 5 stars. The collectors there liken it to a candy store where you’ll be a (beer-guzzlin’) kid. One “advocate” wondered what connections the owners must have to amass these beers from across the globe. The shop has a strong single bottle collection, kegs, ciders, wines, glassware and more.A recent scroll through D&Q’s Twitter page - which is updated frequently and now has nearly 10,000 photos and videos of beer, beer, glorious beer – boasted sale items like Hack the Gibson, a hazy IPA from Minneapolis’ Fair State Brewing Cooperative; a hazy DIPA from Nevada’s Beer Zombies Brewing; Jambi IPA from San Diego County’s Mason Ale Works; and a Kolsch Radler from Gaffel in Cologne, Germany. We’d geek out adding any of these to our collections (in unopened, original packaging, of course).832-686-1862