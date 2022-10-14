Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2022

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Beer List

October 14, 2022 4:30AM

Comb through the racks at D&Q to find a rare, valuable collectible
Comb through the racks at D&Q to find a rare, valuable collectible Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Beer List:  D&Q The Beer Station

Craft beer drinkers are like the geeks who collect Mickey Mantle rookie cards or mint condition Batman action figures (in unopened, original packaging, of course). We want quality, but quantity is imperative. Like any good collector, we want options, interesting choices to sift through to find something rare and valuable to the palate. That’s the appeal of D&Q The Beer Station, the store you’d spend hours within if beers were comics or coins.

The space is unassuming, maybe a U-Tote-M or Circle K in a former, less interesting life. The Montrose store offers high-end, hard to find and limited-release suds, shelves and shelves of brews you’re unlikely to spot on menus at restaurants or even craft beer bars around town. Beer Advocate, an online gathering spot where beer collectors nerd out, rates it 4.5 of 5 stars. The collectors there liken it to a candy store where you’ll be a (beer-guzzlin’) kid. One “advocate” wondered what connections the owners must have to amass these beers from across the globe. The shop has a strong single bottle collection, kegs, ciders, wines, glassware and more.

A recent scroll through D&Q’s Twitter page - which is updated frequently and now has nearly 10,000 photos and videos of beer, beer, glorious beer – boasted sale items like Hack the Gibson, a hazy IPA from Minneapolis’ Fair State Brewing Cooperative; a hazy DIPA from Nevada’s Beer Zombies Brewing; Jambi IPA from San Diego County’s Mason Ale Works; and a Kolsch Radler from Gaffel in Cologne, Germany. We’d geek out adding any of these to our collections (in unopened, original packaging, of course).

806 Richmond
832-686-1862
twitter.com/TheBeerStation
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 33-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation