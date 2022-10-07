Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Heights

Support Us

October 7, 2022

Bluestone Lane offers a taste of the Down Under in the Heights, plus some damn good coffee.
Bluestone Lane offers a taste of the Down Under in the Heights, plus some damn good coffee. Photo by Ben Hider
Best Breakfast - Heights: Bluestone Lane

Coming by way of NYC (and inspired by Australia), this coffee roaster and café opened up shop on 19th between Heights and Yale. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, the cafe blends an inviting space and super cute patio with excellent coffees and all-day “brekkie.” Grab a sun-drenched seat and wake up with an Aussie iced latte and morning eats from folded chimichurri eggs and bacon toast to lemon ricotta pancakes.

115 West 19th
718-374-6858
bluestonelane.com
