Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Heights

Best Breakfast - Heights: Bluestone Lane
Coming by way of NYC (and inspired by Australia), this coffee roaster and café opened up shop on 19th between Heights and Yale. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, the cafe blends an inviting space and super cute patio with excellent coffees and all-day “brekkie.” Grab a sun-drenched seat and wake up with an Aussie iced latte and morning eats from folded chimichurri eggs and bacon toast to lemon ricotta pancakes.
115 West 19th
718-374-6858
bluestonelane.com