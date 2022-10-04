Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2022

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Brewery

October 4, 2022 4:30AM

No Label's Cali Boy took silver honors at this year's World Beer Cup, which fielded nearly 11,000 entries
No Label's Cali Boy took silver honors at this year's World Beer Cup, which fielded nearly 11,000 entries Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Brewery: No Label Brewing Co.

The irony of No Label is that it has put its stamp on everything a craft brewery should be. It all starts with the beers, of course, and the Katy brewery has lots of them including the easy-drinking El Hefe – arguably the most popular Hefeweizen to ever be brewed exactly this far from Germany – and a refreshing New England IPA dubbed Sittin’ Sidehaze that’ll get your head buzzing to the strains of that one Paul Wall song. Most notably, the brewery’s Cali Boy IPA earned silver honors in its category earlier this year at the World Beer Cup, seen as the “Olympics of Beer Competitions” by brewers world-over.

In beer-crazy Houston, it takes more than choice buds and suds to be the city’s best brewery. No Label has a spacious family-, dog- and beer-drinker-friendly complex. Some old rice silos give it character but the accoutrements that count are ample seating options, a playground for the kiddos, food trucks/vendors, a stage for entertainment and an oversized tap room filled with badass NL swag. Besides offering a casual afternoon or evening on the grounds, No Label’s proprietors have made it a priority to tout all things craft beer by teaming with some of the city’s best restaurants (like James Beard nominated Blood Bros. BBQ) and beer advocates (like the Drink of Ages radio show/podcast). They do it all to help label Houston as one of the country's best craft brew cities.

5351 1st Street, Katy
281-693-7545
nolabelbrew.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 33-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation