Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2022

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Margarita

October 25, 2022 5:00AM

Get the margarita with the uncommon fruit at Better Luck Tomorrow
Get the margarita with the uncommon fruit at Better Luck Tomorrow Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Margarita: Better Luck Tomorrow's Avocado Margarita

There’s nothing wrong with a Mexican restaurant margarita. Goodness knows, we’ve giddily slurped a few away over chips and guacamole. But few of those restaurants will be inventive enough to save some of the guac’s avocado to mix into your margarita. For that particular take on everyone’s favorite tequila concoction, you’ll need to visit Better Luck Tomorrow.

That’s right, the quaint craft cocktail bar in the Heights uses avocado as a mixer in its margarita. A whole avocado is blended with agave and fresh lime juice to serve as the drink’s mix. It’s served on the rocks, with the usual salt rim if you prefer, and a clever garnish of an avocado ball which resembles an olive. The result is thrilling because the texture of the drink mimics a frozen margarita, the sort churned out by those non-stop mixing machines, but also drinks like a rocks drink. You get the best of both worlds in one cocktail glass, a glass filled with fresh ingredients mixed by Better Luck Tomorrow’s expert bartenders. They’ll make your marg without avocado if you wish, but if you want to giddily slurp away at a unique take on a classic, go with the version featuring this creamy, delicious fruit.

544 Yale
713-802-0845
betterlucktomorrowhou.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 33-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation