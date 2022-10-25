Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Margarita

There’s nothing wrong with a Mexican restaurant margarita. Goodness knows, we’ve giddily slurped a few away over chips and guacamole. But few of those restaurants will be inventive enough to save some of the guac’s avocado to mixyour margarita. For that particular take on everyone’s favorite tequila concoction, you’ll need to visit Better Luck Tomorrow.That’s right, the quaint craft cocktail bar in the Heights uses avocado as a mixer in its margarita. A whole avocado is blended with agave and fresh lime juice to serve as the drink’s mix. It’s served on the rocks, with the usual salt rim if you prefer, and a clever garnish of an avocado ball which resembles an olive. The result is thrilling because the texture of the drink mimics a frozen margarita, the sort churned out by those non-stop mixing machines, but also drinks like a rocks drink. You get the best of both worlds in one cocktail glass, a glass filled with fresh ingredients mixed by Better Luck Tomorrow’s expert bartenders. They’ll make your marg without avocado if you wish, but if you want to giddily slurp away at a unique take on a classic, go with the version featuring this creamy, delicious fruit.713-802-0845