Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Mexican Bakery

October 10, 2022 4:30AM

El Bolillo's pan dulce is made with love and shipped nationwide. Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Mexican Bakery: El Bolillo Bakery

A coworker brought bags stuffed with pan dulce from El Bolillo Bakery to the breakroom one morning and sent an email inviting everyone to partake with the subject title: “El Bolillo For Breakfast – IYKYK.” Practically everyone in the office did know because the Houston-based panaderia has built a devoted following over almost 25 years with its fresh baked goodies, everything from colorful conchas to deftly dusted hojarascas to tasty tortillas and legendary tres leches cakes. So yeah, we knew.

Now, it seems sweet tooths outside the region are also getting to know what El Bolillo does so well. The bakery is partnered with Goldbelly, the online food marketer and shipper, so foodies from coast to coast can now bite into this taste of Houston goodness. It’s always satisfying to watch another local culinary venture grow beyond city limits but it’s especially impressive considering El Bolillo is gaining national fans from the humble but important offering of Mexican sweet bread.

Multiple locations
elbolillo.com
