Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood

Best Seafood: Golfstrømmen
Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
401 Franklin
golfstrommen.com