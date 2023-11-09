Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best All Day Cafe

November 9, 2023 4:30AM

Fast-casual Mexicna cafe Ojo de Agua is a welcomed addition to the Houston food scene.
Fast-casual Mexicna cafe Ojo de Agua is a welcomed addition to the Houston food scene. Photo by Jennifer Hasbún
Best All Day Cafe: Ojo de Agua

The already noteworthy River Oaks District just got a little more so with the addition of this renowned cafe and market with locations across Mexico. Here, you’ll find an open and airy space in which to enjoy its roster of coffees, fresh juices and all-day eats — picture perfect acai bowls with organic honey, green chilaquiles and cochinita pibil, curry lobster tacos and blue cheese kobe burgers. Shop for fresh produce and artisan goods on the way out.

4444 Westheimer
281-974-2400
ojodeaguarod.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation