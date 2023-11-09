Best Of Houston® 2023: Best All Day Cafe

[
{
"name": "Related Stories / Support Us Combo",
"component": "11591218",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "4"
},{
"name": "Air - Billboard - Inline Content",
"component": "11591214",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7"
},{
"name": "R1 - Beta - Mobile Only",
"component": "12287027",
"insertPoint": "8",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "8"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "12",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "4th",
"startingPoint": "16",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
}
]
Best All Day Cafe: Ojo de Agua
The already noteworthy River Oaks District just got a little more so with the addition of this renowned cafe and market with locations across Mexico. Here, you’ll find an open and airy space in which to enjoy its roster of coffees, fresh juices and all-day eats — picture perfect acai bowls with organic honey, green chilaquiles and cochinita pibil, curry lobster tacos and blue cheese kobe burgers. Shop for fresh produce and artisan goods on the way out.
4444 Westheimer
281-974-2400
ojodeaguarod.com