Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Banh Mi

November 14, 2023 4:00AM

Moon Rabbit's bo kho dip is Vietnamese banh mi meets French dip.
Moon Rabbit's bo kho dip is Vietnamese banh mi meets French dip. Photo by Rudy Vasquez
Best Banh Mi: Moon Rabbit

You’ll find a wealth of traditional Vietnamese standbys at this fancy-ish Vietnamese eatery, and while you should experience the full menu, do not overlook the banh mi. Here, the humble sandwich gets a not-so-basic spin with fillings like crispy breaded chicken breast and spicy sate, king trumpet mushrooms and marinated tofu, or—as seen in the must-try bo kho dip—braised beef shanks and an ultra savory sauce to dunk it all in.

605 West 19th
713-684-3991
moonrabbithtx.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation