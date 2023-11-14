Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Banh Mi

[
Best Banh Mi: Moon Rabbit
You’ll find a wealth of traditional Vietnamese standbys at this fancy-ish Vietnamese eatery, and while you should experience the full menu, do not overlook the banh mi. Here, the humble sandwich gets a not-so-basic spin with fillings like crispy breaded chicken breast and spicy sate, king trumpet mushrooms and marinated tofu, or—as seen in the must-try bo kho
dip—braised beef shanks and an ultra savory sauce to dunk it all in.
605 West 19th
713-684-3991
moonrabbithtx.com