Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Breakfast – Downtown

[
{
"name": "Related Stories / Support Us Combo",
"component": "11591218",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "4"
},{
"name": "Air - Billboard - Inline Content",
"component": "11591214",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7"
},{
"name": "R1 - Beta - Mobile Only",
"component": "12287027",
"insertPoint": "8",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "8"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "12",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "4th",
"startingPoint": "16",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
}
]
Best Breakfast – Downtown: Taste Kitchen + Bar
Relocating from Midtown to its new digs off Main, this elevated chicken and waffles spot now has Downtown’s hottest breakfast experience, serving the good stuff from 8 to 11 a.m. every day (plus extended brunch hours on weekends and dinner service, too). Treat yourself to next level creations like the General Tso Chicken & Waffles, Cajun Fried Lobster & Waffles, Fruity Pebble Waffles, or deeply satisfying Oxtails and Grits.
420 Main
713-485-5803
tastedowntownhtx.com