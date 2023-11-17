Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Breakfast – Downtown

November 17, 2023 6:00AM

Taste Kitchen + Bar dishes out the waffles of your dreams. Photo by Jeremiah Jones.
Best Breakfast – Downtown: Taste Kitchen + Bar

Relocating from Midtown to its new digs off Main, this elevated chicken and waffles spot now has Downtown’s hottest breakfast experience, serving the good stuff from 8 to 11 a.m. every day (plus extended brunch hours on weekends and dinner service, too). Treat yourself to next level creations like the General Tso Chicken & Waffles, Cajun Fried Lobster & Waffles, Fruity Pebble Waffles, or deeply satisfying Oxtails and Grits.

420 Main
713-485-5803
tastedowntownhtx.com
