Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Breakfast – Montrose

Best Breakfast – Montrose: Citizens of Montrose
Aussie-style flat whites, fresh juices and nutrient-packed breakfast plates that are as gorgeous as they are tasty are the bread and butter of this community-driven Australian by way of NYC cafe, which opened off lower Westheimer earlier this year. Dig into sweet and savory “brekkie bowls” loaded with fruits, agave and coconut-soaked oats or couscous, miso shrooms and poached egg; or go for belly-busters like the bacon, egg and cheddar biscuit sammie and maple banana bread French toast with miso butterscotch. The breakfast menu is served all day, and there are lunchier options, too.
907 Westheimer
832-203-8527
citizens.coffee