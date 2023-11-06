Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Breakfast – Montrose

November 6, 2023 4:30AM

Enjoy Aussie style "brekkie" at this Montrose neighborhood cafe.
Enjoy Aussie style "brekkie" at this Montrose neighborhood cafe. Photo by Becca Wright
Best Breakfast – Montrose: Citizens of Montrose

Aussie-style flat whites, fresh juices and nutrient-packed breakfast plates that are as gorgeous as they are tasty are the bread and butter of this community-driven Australian by way of NYC cafe, which opened off lower Westheimer earlier this year. Dig into sweet and savory “brekkie bowls” loaded with fruits, agave and coconut-soaked oats or couscous, miso shrooms and poached egg; or go for belly-busters like the bacon, egg and cheddar biscuit sammie and maple banana bread French toast with miso butterscotch. The breakfast menu is served all day, and there are lunchier options, too.

907 Westheimer
832-203-8527
citizens.coffee
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation