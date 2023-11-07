Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Coffee

Ross, Rachel and friends drank a lot of coffee at their favorite java joint. They must have sipped and slurped gallons of espressos and flat whites. One concoction we know they never sampled was the Sabroso, the distinctive and addictive horchata latte created by OSO Coffee Co. This is the signature drink at the Second Ward coffee shop, a relatively new, family-owned entry to Houston’s coffee universe. While the shop serves Monica and Chandler favorites like mochas and machiattos, it’s truly piqued interest with the Sabroso, a refreshing horchata latte topped with a. That inspired addition of the pastry gives the drink an eye-popping look, the kind that elicits a Joey-like “Howdoin’?” every time we see the drink.It's more than a single beverage that gives OSO the nod for our favorite coffee spot. The shop is a converted house right in the heart of the busy, fun Esplanade at Navigation and the business was built from love. Owner Hector Garcia paid homage to his mother when he named the spot OSO, in honor of the "mama bear" who's encouraged his many pursuits. OSO is a sponsor of cultural happenings like the Sweet Like Pan Dulce fest and it recently added foodstuffs that are a bit off-kilter (just like Phoebe!) to its menu, like a scrumptious “weenie & egg” taco. Combine all of that with a vibe that’s comfy as a couch, a place that's perfect for family and, yes, friends, and it’s hard to imagine another coffee shop could be there for you like OSO.