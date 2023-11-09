Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best French

November 9, 2023

Le Jardinier offers a polished, seasonal French menu that is equal parts beautiful and delicious.
Best French: Le Jardinier

A visit to the Museum of Fine Arts Houston should be on every Houstonians bucket list, as should experiencing its exquisite, on-campus modern French restaurant, Le Jardinier. French for “the gardener,” the artful spot highlights the season with fresh local produce and masterful culinary technique (there’s no shortage of talent in the kitchen, led by culinary director and Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli). Secure a reservation to dine on a sweet symphony of flavor—poached lobster with truffle, heirloom squash and comte foam, Wagyu au jus and eggplant mousse, and the most beautiful desserts from executive pastry chef Salvatore Martone, whose longtime mentor was the legendary Joël Robuchon.

5500 Main
713-714-3015
lejardinier-houston.com
