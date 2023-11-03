Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Fried Chicken

November 3, 2023

Best Fried Chicken: Gatlin's Fins & Feathers

There's often good music playing inside of Gatlin's Fins & Feathers. On a recent visit, Barry White was serendipitously doing his thing when the city's best fried chicken was delivered to our table. Fittingly, the song was "I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little Bit More Baby."

It was the perfect music because Houston takes its fried chicken pretty seriously. There are many worthy contenders, but Gatlin's fried chicken and seafood outpost in Independence Heights leads Houston’s notable pack because of its outrageously flavorful seasoning, the moist, succulent protein and the perfect crispy crunch in every bite. For a second straight year, we’ve loved the fried chicken at Fins & Feathers just a little bit more than our many other local favorites. Add sides like slow-braised red beans and rice or their secret recipe buttermilk biscuits and, just like Barry White's backing orchestra, the love is unlimited.

302 W. Crosstimbers
346-800-4668
gatlinsfinsandfeathers.com
