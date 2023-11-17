Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Galveston Restaurant

[
Best Galveston Restaurant: Katie’s Seafood House
With decades under its belt as a seafood supplier for island restaurants, the team opened up Katie’s Seafood House a few years back with a dream of serving the freshest catch in the Gulf. It totally worked, and now the crew has their sights set on a second location
along the Seawall. Till then, you can visit the breezy Pier 19 locale for boat to table eats from dockside oysters and chimichurri grilled fresh fish nachos to Mosquito Fleet shrimp and fresh-out-the-water red snapper done your way.
2000 Wharf
409-765-5688
katiesseafoodhouse.com