Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Gelato

November 13, 2023 4:00AM

The stracciatella at Amorino's with a salted caramel macaroon on top is beyond incredible.
The stracciatella at Amorino's with a salted caramel macaroon on top is beyond incredible. Photo by Jeff Balke
Best Gelato: Amorino Gelato

Tucked into a back corner of the River Oaks District (with a second shop inside the Galleria) is one of the best gelato places in the world, never mind Houston. Amorino not only showcases the rich, creamy Italian frozen import (literally since the chain is from Italy), but it does it with flair. Cones come in your choice of flavors blended so the frozen treat looks like a recently bloomed flower. Since you're there, go ahead and add a decadent macaroon right on top. It's one of the better desserts you can get anywhere in Houston.

4444 Westheimer, Suite C150
346-319-2194
amorino.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation