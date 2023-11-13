Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Gelato

Tucked into a back corner of the River Oaks District (with a second shop inside the Galleria) is one of the best gelato places in the world, never mind Houston. Amorino not only showcases the rich, creamy Italian frozen import (literally since the chain is from Italy), but it does it with flair. Cones come in your choice of flavors blended so the frozen treat looks like a recently bloomed flower. Since you're there, go ahead and add a decadent macaroon right on top. It's one of the better desserts you can get anywhere in Houston.