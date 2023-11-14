Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Ice Cream Shop

[
Best Ice Cream Shop: Sweet Bribery by Craft Creamery
You can get a double scoop of goodness at this revamped Heights concept, a collaboration between 19th Street ice cream shop Sweet Bribery and Montrose darling Craft Creamery. Just opened in September, the parlor features old school ice creams with a scrumptious sampling of Craft Creamery’s more Willy Wonka-esque creations—think campfire s’more, miso caramel, lavender honeycomb and one bonkers flavor featuring smoked brisket. There’s also drinks from beers and wines to champagne floats.
250 West 19th
281-501-0639
sweetbriberyhtx.com