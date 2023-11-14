Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Ice Cream Shop

November 14, 2023 5:00AM

Two local ice cream slinging favorites teamed up for one sweet collab.
Two local ice cream slinging favorites teamed up for one sweet collab. Photo by Stephanie Lam
Best Ice Cream Shop: Sweet Bribery by Craft Creamery

You can get a double scoop of goodness at this revamped Heights concept, a collaboration between 19th Street ice cream shop Sweet Bribery and Montrose darling Craft Creamery. Just opened in September, the parlor features old school ice creams with a scrumptious sampling of Craft Creamery’s more Willy Wonka-esque creations—think campfire s’more, miso caramel, lavender honeycomb and one bonkers flavor featuring smoked brisket. There’s also drinks from beers and wines to champagne floats.

250 West 19th
281-501-0639
sweetbriberyhtx.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation