Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Italian

November 13, 2023 4:30AM

Do yourself a favor and make your way to Mimo.
Do yourself a favor and make your way to Mimo. Photo by Mike Sammons
Best Italian: Mimo

Italian concepts fluttered the city in 2023, but great as they may be, no newcomer was as exciting as this humble Eastwood Italian joint, from seasoned industry folk Fernando Rios (former executive chef at Weights + Measures) and Mike Sammons (13 Celsius and more). The duo dreamed up the concept to bring real deal Italian dishes to our neck of the woods, from fettucine romanesco hit with mortadella and pistachio to roasted red snapper swimming in broth. Don’t forget about it at lunch, when you can savor what are easily some of the best sandwiches in the city.

736 1/2 Telephone
mimohtx.com 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation