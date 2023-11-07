Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Japanese Restaurant

[
{
"name": "Related Stories / Support Us Combo",
"component": "11591218",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "4"
},{
"name": "Air - Billboard - Inline Content",
"component": "11591214",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7"
},{
"name": "R1 - Beta - Mobile Only",
"component": "12287027",
"insertPoint": "8",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "8"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "12",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "4th",
"startingPoint": "16",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
}
]
Best Japanese Restaurant: Money Cat
With over a year under its belt, the Kirby Grove game-changer from chef and restaurateur Sherman Yeung (Tobiuo Sushi & Bar) has garnered fans far and wide. That’s thanks to Yeung’s combination of playful flavors and serious technique to put out perfectly polished New Japanese fare. Musts include the king crab chawanmushi (a silky egg custard), katsu sando on house milk bread, A5 robata with wagyu fat foam and all the nigiri, sashimi and makimono rolls you can comfortably handle. And just like Tobiuo, you won’t want to skip dessert.
2925 Richmond
281-974-3735
moneycathtx.com